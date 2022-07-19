Troops Kill Notorious Bandit in Chikun LGA Of Kaduna State

A suspected terrorist has been killed by security forces along the Eastern By-Pass in Chikun Local government Area of Kaduna state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affair, Samuel Aruwan, says the

the incident occurred when the operatives intercepted some bandits and gunrunners at Kidunu general area.

Items recovered from them include, Two AK-47 rifles, charms, amulets, a mobile phone and two motorcycles.

The commissioner now warns citizens in the state to be vigilant as intelligence reports reveal plans by bandits to attack vulnerable area.

He also assures that the Kaduna Government will continue to monitor the situation and intensify security efforts to prevent such attacks.