Bandit leader Dullu, 43 others killed as rival groups clash in Zamfara

At least forty three bandits including a Notorious Bandit kingpin Dullu were said to have been killed in a face-off between two rival bandits’ groups that lasted for two days in Zamfara forest.

The fight broke between the two rival groups led by a notorious bandit leader Bello Turji and the other led by another bandit kingpin Dullu near Maniya village in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara state

TVC News Gathered that the two groups engaged in a serious gun battle as a result of the killing of Bello Turji’s relatives who were attacked by a gang of bandits loyal to Dullu while on their way to Kano for medical treatment

They were attacked and killed along Shinkafi-Kaura-Namoda road

Our source says Turji mobilised his men and moved to Dullu’s camp in Maniya forest to avenge the killing of his relatives.

The two warring bandit groups fought for two days between Monday and Tuesday where a bandit leader and several others were killed and many sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was gathered that, Bello Turji lost sixteen of his gang members while Dullu lost twenty of his men Including himself

Bandit Kingpin Dallu was caught alive by Turji’s boys and was later shot dead

Police authorities in Zamfara confirmed the incident, but says details of the clash is still sketchy.