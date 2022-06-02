Miliary distances self from allegations of complicity in Kidnap of prelate

The Nigerian Army says the claim that troops were involved in the abduction of a Methodist Prelate in Abia state is unfounded.

This was stated by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu.

The military expressed its concern and sympathy for the victim of the heinous crime, but stated that the allegations of kidnapping are not based on any investigation or findings.

The military acknowledged the recent spate of insecurity in the region, but promised to take the allegation seriously and approach the prelate to determine its basis.

Kanu Uche, the prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, was recently kidnapped at Lokpanta along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Umuneochi LGA Abia state, but was released after a ransom was paid.