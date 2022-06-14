Two reportedly killed as rival cult groups clash in Osogbo

Two suspected cultists have been reportedly shot dead as rival groups clashed along Balogun Agoro area via Asoje in Osogbo on Tuesday.

TVC News gathered that a group led by Lekan Emir attempted to overrun another group at Asoje area to claim the base but the latter resisted the attack which led to the death of two.

It was learnt that operatives of Amotekun quickly mobilized to the scene where one person suspected to be a cultist that has been on their wanted list was arrested and handed over to the police.

There, the hoodlums mobilized and took the corpses of the victims to the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo to protest the killing before the police arrived at the scene and took the corpse away.

The hoodlum later went ahead to vandalize the office of operatives of Amotekun in Osogbo and the residence of its Field commandant, Amitolu Shittu.

When contacted, the Field Commandant of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu denied that his men shot anybody at the scene of the incident.