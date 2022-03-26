Troops kill one bandit, arrest commander in Zamfara

Police in Zamfara has neutralized one bandit, arrested a Notorious Bandit Commander loyal to a bandit kingpin Bello Turji and ten other Suspects involved in various crime

A Sixty year old female kidnap Victim was also rescued in Gummi Local Government area of the state after days in Captivity

Two AK 47rillfes, two Magazines and a boxer motorcycle were recovered from the bandit hideouts

A press statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Zamfara Police Command Supritendant Mohammed Shehu says troops of the command has also foil bandits attack on Kwaren Ganuwa and Nasarawar Mailafiya Communities in Tsafe Local Government

He say the Suspects were arrested at different locations in the state

The police has reaffirmed it’s total commitment to the discharge of it’s duties in accordance with Professional ethics and other constitutional provisions.