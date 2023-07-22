The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue has challenged governor Hyacinth Alia to come clean with his alleged pact with bandits.

The PDP spokesman, Bemgba Iortyom had in a briefing with media accused the Benue State Governor, of going into agreements with bandits in the San­kera area of the state comprising Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGAs, who have over the years allegedly been behind killings, kidnappings and other forms of crime in the area.

On Tuesday, the 11th of July, 2023, Governor Hyacinth Alia had visit Akpuuna 1 settlement area in Sankera where on Saturday, 8th of July, 2023, gunmen attacked and killed over 27 persons.

Governor Alia is believed to have disclosed having a pact with the bandits whom he referred to as “my brothers in the bush,” during his speech to elders.

( “I had already spoken to my brethren, who are in the bush, assuring them that I will be coming into government, and I’ll bring them back home.

Therefore, I believe they wouldn’t resort to violence like this until they hear from me.”)

But governor Hyacinth Alia through his chief press secretary, denies the allegation noting it is a misleading narrative by the opposition.

One thing is clear, both party wants peace restored in this community hosting bandits, but method applied in achieving this peace, remains unclear.

