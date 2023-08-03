The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue has accused the state governor, Hyacinth Alia of breaching constitutional provisions by not submitting a list of commissioner nominees to the state house of assembly within 60 days of office.

The state publicity secretary of the party, Bemgba Iortyom stated this in a briefing in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

According to Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended by the Fifth Alteration No. 23 of 2023).

State Governors are obligated to submit names of nominees for screening and confirmation as commissioners within 60 days of taking office.

Advertisement

These have been adopted by some state governments across the country.

But, in Benue, it is a major concern as residents expresses worry over the silence of the state Government over the issue.

The People’s Democratic Party argues that the governor has breached the provisions of the constitution, stating that the letter the speaker of the state assembly read on the floor of the house last Thursday was without names of Commissioner nominees.

Reacting, Governor Alia in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula accused the PDP of peddling fake news, ascribing their alleged anger to the ongoing fight against corruption in the state

Mr Kula insisted that the opposition party has no proof that names of commissioners were not submitted to the assembly before or within 60 days from the date of proclamation of the assembly.

Advertisement

He said the House was on recess during the period and was only called back for an emergency sitting with the aim of receiving and attending to the list submitted to them by the Governor.