Governor of Benue state Hyacinth Alia has made his initial appointments with Mr. Tersoo Kula, a renowned journalist in the state emerging as his Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

This was disclosed in a briefing which held in Makurdi by the new Chief Press Secretary.

The Governor also appointed Emmanuel Chenge as his Principal Private Secretary, PPS.

Others appointed, include former lawmaker, Mr. Paul Biam as Chief of Staff, CoS, to the Governor.

Mr. Moses Ode is the new Head of Service, HoS, while Prof. Joseph Alakali was appointed Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

According to the CPS, “the appointments take immediate effect; and more appointments are expected.”

He further announced the dissolution of all the chief executive and boards of parastatals and they are to handover to the most senior staff of the parastatals or agencies.