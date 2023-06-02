Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto has promised to institute a purposeful synergy with stakeholders in the education sector to facilitate the attainment of optimum result in the sector.

The governor stated this when he received the Vice Chancellor of the Sokoto State University Professor Bashir Garba who led other principal officers of the University on a courtesy call on the governor.

Governor Aliyu says his administration will also create a communication system that will afford him the opportunity to listen to constructive criticism in all aspects that concern the state, growth, progress and development.

Mr. Aliyu also promised to create an enabling environment for educators to have optimum result saying the place of education cannot be relegated to the background in all aspects of development.