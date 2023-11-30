The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Uche Nnaji has assured Nigerian youths in the ICT sector of the ministry’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for them to thrive, and will also help tackle the issue of unemployment across the country.

This is in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ‘s administration.

This was disclosed at a meeting with leaders of computer village technology merchants in Abuja .

Many Nigerian youths have explored Innovation Science and Technology , but some of them are not encouraged because of the poor enabling environment.

A report by the Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology, shows that ; Talented Nigerian youths in the ICT sector , can not get jobs abroad because they are not certified .

This is why the ministry of Science and technology and leaders of the computer village merchants have decided to change the narrative.

The aim of the meeting is for the Ministry to collaborate with the leaders from computer village technology merchants .

The Minister disclosed that they will collaborate with the Ministry of Labour and employment to set up hubs in six geo political zones where welders and artisans can be trained and certified.

Leaders of the Association of Computer Village Technology Merchants explained that; there is an urgent need for a partnership between the association and ministry as it will help them identify talents and promote them.