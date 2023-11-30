Commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists in Akure, the Ondo state capital, have staged a solidarity rally in support of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

At the rally staged at the Governor’s Office, Akure, they expressed displeasure over alleged move against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, despite intervention by President Bola Tinubu.

These are representatives of commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

They converged at the Governor’s Office in Alagbaka, Akure the state Capital, in solidarity for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

They expressed displeasure over alleged move by some elements in the state to sack Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from Office, despite intervention by President Bola Tinubu in the political crisis in the State.

The motorcycle riders and tricycle drivers described Governor Akeredolu as a lover of the masses and one whose leadership achievements remain unmatched in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, urged the operators to remain peaceful, while voicing their concerns.

He said the people’s interest will prevail over undue politicking and reassured them of the Governor’s commitment to the development of the State.