The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of suspending constitutional rule in the state and running the government under his watch like a dictatorship.

Bemgba Iortyom, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, was reacting to various contracts awarded by the Governor since he took office that he claims did not follow due process.

The Benue State Governor marks the completion of 16 roads totaling 15.39 kilometers in Makurdi.

It represents a watershed moment in the Governor’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure development in Benue State.

The Governor applauds the Ministry of Works and Transportation for selecting these roadways, which he feels will revitalize the state capital.

However, the state’s main opposition party is concerned about the flagging off of contracts without Commissioners, which it perceives as a violation of official financial guidelines.

Meanwhile, Aondona Dajoh, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, read aloud in plenary a letter from the State Governor containing three new names for commissioner nominees.

Previously, the governor nominated 14 commissioners to the House for screening and confirmation.

The House will begin screening on August 10th.