An Appeal has gone to tax payers in Ogun State to support the government through regular payment of their taxes and avoid tax evasion in order to help the government achieve its mandate and provide more infrastructure for the use of all.

The Chairman of the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service, Olugbenga Olaleye made this known while speaking with officers of the agency as they set to commence full operation for the year.

He said the task before them is huge but with God and cooperation of the people and the commitment of the staff, they would meet the target set for them for the year.

He highlighted many developmental projects facilitated by the current administration in the state, adding that such require a lot of money and residents and investors must be ready to support the government by filling their own obligations.