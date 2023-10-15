Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service service say is taking a tough stance on tax evasion, vowing to crack down on those who fail to fulfill their tax obligations.

It’s not business as usual for tax evaders in Kaduna State.

The state tax authority says it is determined to ensure everyone pays their fair share.

Officials emphasize that these funds are crucial for financing essential projects, including infrastructure development and other social initiatives.

They believe it’s about building a better future for all residents.

In fulfillment of part of their corporate social responsibility, the Kaduna Internal Revenue authorities are facilitating the construction of public conveniences for a mosque located in their neighborhood.

As the authorities ramps up efforts to tackle tax evasion, citizens as well as small and big businesses are urged to fulfill their tax obligations promptly.