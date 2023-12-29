In the coming days, the lives of the elderly in Yobe state will take a leap for the better. This is so because the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has commenced the Renewed Hope Initiative for vulnerable elders in the state.

This move is coming with a 25million support scheme for the most vulnerable amongst the elders.

Vulnerable men and women gathered to witness a process that was about to change their lives for good.

Yobe state government officials, wives of local government chairmen and other dignitaries were present to witness the event.

Yobe state governor’s representative, Buba Mashio, who also serves as Speaker of the State House of Assembly, has promised his support for the proposal.

Soon after, each old person and patient at Yobe State University Teaching Hospital suffering from long-term illness received a cash payment of 100,000 naira.

At the conclusion of the program, the elderly were given free hypertension and cataract screenings.