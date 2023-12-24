The First Lady of the nation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, took a heartwarming step toward addressing the needs of elderly citizens across the nation, including Cross River State through the Renewed Hope Initiative, an organisation that seeks to give hope to the vulnerable.

Speaking at the occasion, which was to serve as a Christmas party for the aged and themed, “Better days ahead”, Senator Tinubu expressed her deep concern for the welfare of elderly citizens who often face various challenges in their golden years.

“The scheme is to support two hundred and fifty vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory.”

“These selected beneficiaries are to receive a sun of one hundred thousand naira each. This is to cushion the effect of the economic situation and to alleviate the burden of our esteemed elders during the festive period.”

Recognizing the significance of this initiative, the wife of the Governor of Cross River State, Rev. Mrs Eyoanwan Bassey Otu contributed her quota by supporting the noble cause with N50,000 and palliatives to 400 elderly citizens.

“I am very pleased that the elderly are given hope, to know that old age is not a curse, but it is even gracious. By the grace of God, this is just the beginning of the better days ahead, like our theme says.”

High point of the event was Rev. Otu distributing the monies to the beneficiaries and a Christmas Dance with the beneficiaries.