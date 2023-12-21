The Concerned Citizens of Rivers State’ has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it termed fatherly and timely intervention in the political crisis of Rivers State.

The group comprising of professionals, activists, community leaders, businessmen, and women,said the the president’s intervention has mollified the tension in the State and provided a leeway for the peaceful and amicable resolution of the dispute between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and the governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara.

The group in a statement issued on Thursday, said it has appraised the resolutions reached at the mediatory meeting and concluded that the outcome is a win-win situation; no victor, no vanquished!

The statement partly reads: “We salute the nationalistic bearing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his political sagacity, wisdom, and deep-rooted love for the nation, and our democracy. Certainly, a Daniel come to judgment!

“We equally commend the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara for submitting themselves to Mr. President’s mediation. We urge both parties to conscientiously uphold and abide by the terms of the peace deal. We urge them to leverage Mr. President’s intervention, put aside their differences, and bury the hatchet, to advance the peace, security, progress, and development of our dear Rivers State.”

The group said it is conscious of the fact that if the situation precipitates a full-blown crisis, it will be the people of Rivers State who will bear the brunt of the consequences.

Advertisement

It therefore, called on the residents of the state irrespective of their inclinations, especially, the youths, to shun all actions, assertions, and tendencies that would reignite the settling crisis.

Read full statement here…

CONCERNED CITIZENS OF RIVERS STATE (CC 23)

Address: ℅ Flat 7, Road 7 Treasure Estate, Rumuodara, Rivers State

Email: riverscitizens23@gmail.com

Press Statement

NO SACRIFICE IS TOO MUCH FOR PEACE

We, the Concerned Citizens of Rivers State (CC 23), comprising professionals, activists, community leaders, businessmen, and women, hereby, wholeheartedly, thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his fatherly and timely intervention in the political crisis of Rivers State, which has mollified the tension in the State and provided a leeway for the peaceful and amicable resolution of the dispute between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Advertisement

In one of William Shakespeare’s classic works, ‘The Merchant of Venice’, a situation is depicted in which an arbiter, Portia, came to the rescue of a character, Antonio, who guaranteed a loan for his good friend, Bassanio, from a loan shark, Shylock.

Bassanio had technically defaulted on the loan repayment, and Shylock insisted on a pound of flesh from nearest to Antonio’s heart, a condition in the loan agreement. “The law allows it and the court awards it,” was Portia’s initial summation. “A Daniel come to judgment!” Skylock exclaimed.

However, Portia went on to add, “Shylock, you must take your pound of flesh from the breast area, nearest to Antonio’s heart, but it must be exactly one pound, no more, no less; and not a single drop of Antonio’s blood shall come out in the process!” Antonio and his associates reechoed, ‘A Daniel come to judgment’!

We have carefully appraised the resolutions reached at the mediatory meeting of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and the Honourable Minister of the FCT and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, and others; the outcome is a win-win situation; no victor, no vanquished!

We salute the nationalistic bearing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his political sagacity, wisdom, and deep-rooted love for the nation, and our democracy. Certainly, a Daniel come to judgment!

We equally commend the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara for submitting themselves to Mr. President’s mediation. We urge both parties to conscientiously uphold and abide by the terms of the peace deal. We urge them to leverage Mr. President’s intervention, put aside their differences, and bury the hatchet, to advance the peace, security, progress, and development of our dear Rivers State.

Advertisement

Gladly, steps indicative of commitment to the process have already been taken by both sides.

We are conscious of the fact that if the situation precipitates a full-blown crisis, it will be the people of Rivers State who will bear the brunt of the consequences.

We, therefore, call on the good people of Rivers State, irrespective of their inclinations, especially, the youths, to shun all actions, assertions, and tendencies that would reignite the settling crisis. Likewise, appeal to all political actors, third parties, and interest groups within and outside Rivers State, to stop all narratives capable of impairing the peace process. Governor Siminalayi Fubara should be allowed to harmoniously work with the Rivers State House of Assembly, and his cabinet, to foster the development of the State, and effectively provide the dividends of democracy to Rivers people.

The expressions of dissatisfaction over the decisions that arose from the President’s intervention are understandable and expected, however, the weighty point to acquaint is that no sacrifice should be considered too much to make in the interest of the peace and stability of Rivers State. It is needless to say there can be no meaningful progress or development in a state of crisis.

There is this maxim: The law is made for man, not man for the law. The law equally allows for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

Any attempt to further stoke the watershed will not only be detrimental to the peace and stability of Rivers State, but the entire Niger Delta region, and by extension, the country as a whole.

Advertisement

His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara had in his message to Rivers people in the twilight of November 3, 2023, rightly adduced, and we take the liberty to cite; “There is no price that will be too big to pay to ensure that peace reigns in Rivers State.”

“I am a man of peace and as governor; the advancement of our state is my primary concern. Consequently, no sacrifice is too much for me to make to achieve this objective.”

On Tuesday, 19th December 2023, speaking at the 3rd Convocation and 6th Founder’s Day Ceremonies of PAMO University of Medical Sciences in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Governor Fubara was reported to have reiterated: “There is no price that will be too big to pay to ensure that peace prevails.”

We treasure these words of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and earnestly implore His Excellency to jealously guard and uphold them. Posterity will pronounce him “A NOBLE MAN OF PEACE”, who placed concerns of the State and Nation above other considerations.

MR. PRESIDENT HAS DONE THE NEEDFUL. LET US ALLOW PEACE TO REIGN!

God Bless Rivers State!

God Bless Nigeria!

Advertisement

Signed:

For and on behalf of CC 23:

1. Chief Victor Oleh

2. Hon. Goodluck Braide

3. Dr. Ken Robinson

4. Chief Barr. Obo Osaro

5. Chief Lucky Ekeji (PhD)

6. Comrade Chile Elechi

7. Hon. Chaka Ezekiel

8. Chief Ikashi Awali

9. Innocent Iroegbu, JP

10. Mrs. Nancy Bob Manuel

11. Comrade Chioma Atuzie

12. Sir Innocent Abiacks

13. Princess Jane Peters

14. Hon. Silver Onyeche

15. Prof. Prince A. Ordu (Diaspora)

16. Christopher Nwachukwu