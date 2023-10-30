Elder Statesman and Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, has called on President Bola Tinubu to wade into the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State by cautioning the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Mr Clark made the call following the impeachment notice served on the governor of Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubura, by members of the state Assembly.

Twenty-four out of the 32 members of the state Assembly signed the impeachment notice on Monday, October 30.

Briefing on the situation in Rivers state, Clark said the president should caution Wike and the security agencies in order to avert any untold crisis in the state.

Press Briefing on the Situation in Rivers State by Chief E. K. Clark, OFR, CON

CALL FCT MINISTER, NYESOM WIKE, SECURITY AGENCIES IN RIVERS STATE TO ORDER, CHIEF E.K. CLARK TELLS PRESIDENT TINUBU

30th October 2023.

I have been greatly disturbed by the reported developments in Rivers State in the last 24 hours. I have been reliably informed that there is a plot to unlawfully remove the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Siminalaye Fubara, who has spent only about 5 months in office.

I understand the sad episode is being orchestrated by the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike. And that the intention is to remove the Governor, force his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu to resign, and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly, another Ikwerre person as the governor of the State.

Let me warn strongly, we won’t allow that to happen!

President Bola Tinubu must call Nyesom Wike and the security agencies in Rivers State to order, to avert any untold crisis in Rivers State.

Last night, the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly was burnt, in what apparently is part of the plot to destabilize the State.

The Governor was tear-gassed and was even threatened with being shot at when he visited the Assembly Complex after the incident, to assess the level of damage.

We are not in a barbaric state where people can do whatever they like; we are in a democracy and the tenets of constitutional democracy must be upheld by all

Rivers people have suffered enough political crises, the state should not be allowed to degenerate again into its dark past, and the Niger Delta Region by extension. The consequences would be dire for the stability of the region and the National Economy.

What has Governor Fubara done wrong? Refusing to be further “remote controlled”?

Mr. Nyesom Wike was Governor for 8 years, nobody hassled him. He governed Rivers State like an Emperor, he did not show any iota of respect and regard to anyone, not even those who imposed him on Rivers people in 2015.

President Tinubu must act fast and avert the unfolding crisis in Rivers State in the interest of his administration, the nation’s democracy, and the Country at large.

A WORD IS ENOUGH FOR THE WISE!

Signed:

Chief E. K. Clark, OFR, CON

National Leader, South-South/PANDEF.