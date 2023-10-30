Israel has urged Russia to protect “all its citizens and all Jews” after a large mob shouting antisemitic slogans stormed a Dagestan airport.

Video footage on social media showed an angry crowd running through the airport in Makhachkala seeking people arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv.

Some of the crowd ran onto the runway and surrounded aircraft there.

Russia’s aviation agency Rosaviatsia said security forces later brought the situation under control.

Advertisement

The airport was closed on Sunday night. On Monday, Rosaviatsia said the airport would preliminarily reopen on Tuesday.

The agency added that flights from Israel to the North Caucasus would be “temporarily redirected to other cities”, without providing further details.

Sixty alleged mob participants have been arrested, Russian news agencies say, citing the local interior ministry.

Video clips showed hundreds of people storming the airport terminal, with some waving Palestinian flags.

Advertisement

Many in the crowd shouted antisemitic slogans while others chanted “Allahu Akbar” – God is greatest.

Video posted on social media showed a mob rampaging through the terminal, asking staff where the “Jews” were.

One passenger, who said he was on the flight from Tel Aviv, told local media that he was stopped by the crowd.

He said he was let go after rioters told him: “We are not touching non-Jews today.”

Advertisement

A local Telegram channel encouraged people to gather at the airport at the time of the flight’s arrival and encouraged participants to search for every Jewish person there.

Local media reported that some demonstrators were stopping cars outside Makhachkala’s airport demanding to see documents.

Twenty people were injured, including some police officers, the republic’s health ministry said. Some have serious injuries and two are in critical condition.

Dagestan is a mainly Muslim Russian republic in the North Caucasus, home to some 3.1 million people on the western edge of the Caspian Sea.

Advertisement

Its government said a criminal case had been opened for civil disorder.

The rabbi of the Dagestani city of Derbent, Ovadia Isakov, told local media that the future of the estimated 300-400 Jewish families in Dagestan was in doubt.

Jews have had a presence in the region since pre-Islamic times.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said Russia must act decisively against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis.

Advertisement

A US presidential spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, said in a tweet “the United States vigorously condemns the antisemitic protests in Dagestan”

Dagestan’s government voiced support for Gaza but appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take part in such protests. There have been widespread protests internationally against Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed the riots on “outside interference” of “ill-wishers”. He provided no evidence for his claim.

Dagestan’s Governor Sergei Melikov denounced the mob invasion of the airport, in a post on messaging service Telegram.

Advertisement

The mob’s actions, he said, were a “stab in the back” for Dagestani patriots, including those fighting in Ukraine in the Russian armed forces.

Israel’s foreign ministry said the Israeli ambassador in Moscow was working with Russian authorities, adding that Israel “views gravely attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews anywhere”.