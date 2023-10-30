A former envoy to the Republic of Togo, Sola Iji has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the validation by the Supreme Court of Nigeria of his victory in last year’s Presidential Election.

Iji, who is also an ex-Senatorial Aspirant under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State, described the judgment as well deserved

The Court had last Thursday dismissed the petitions filed by the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP., and the Labour Party, LP., Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Mr. Peter Obi, respectively, against the victory of Tinubu, who flew the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC., at the poll.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Onibudo ‘Wole Iroaye, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Iji, who was also the South-West Coordinator of the Ahmed Tinubu/ Shettima Coalition for Good Governance, ATSCGG., described the verdict as a resounding victory for the entire people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who elected Tinubu as their President.

He described it as a loud testimony that the Judiciary remains the bastion of Justice without fear or favour, and irrespective of intimidation from whatever quarters.

Iji said now that the Supreme Court had given its verdict on the celebrated cases, the coast is clearer for Tinubu to devote himself without distraction to governance by formulating and implementing programmes that would impact meaningfully on the generality of Nigerians.

His words: “Now that the cases filed at the Supreme Court against the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been rightly dismissed as frivolous, vexatious and lacking in merit, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu having been declared as the validly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the coast is clearer for the Nigerian leader to fully dedicate himself to the governance of our great Country and implement his prepared blueprint to turn around our economy to the overall benefit of our people.

“President Tinubu’s great victory today at the Supreme Court is a victory not only for himself, his family and associates but also for our great Party, the All Progressives Congress, APC. It is indeed a resounding triumph for democracy, the entire people of our great Country Nigeria, which is the pride of Africa, and the Black people all over the world.

“With this monumental victory, it is now crystal clear that the validly elected, the de jure and de facto President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who all Nigerians including the PDP.’s and LP.’s Presidential Candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi, respectively, should patriotically rally round in his efforts to build a new Nigeria where true love, harmony and Justice will flourish for the overall benefits of the entire citizenry without discrimination.”

The judicial breakthrough, which is a Fount of celebration for us all, results from the landmark judgment delivered by Justice John Okoro, the panel Lead, who meticulously dismissed Atiku Abubakar’s and Peter Obi’s petitions challenging the judgment of the lower Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal Court, PEPTC., which validated Tinubu’s election, for lacking in merit. The verdict was unanimously supported by the six other justices on the panel, including Justices Uwani Aji, Mohammed Garba, Ibrahim Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Abubakar Tijjani, and Emmanuel Agim