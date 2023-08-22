The ECOWAS envoy to Niger Republic says there are hopes of a diplomatic solution to the political standoff in the country, without necessarily resorting to the use of force.

Nigeria’s former military President Abdulsalami Abubakar said this after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu where he briefed him on the outcome of his mission to the landlocked west African country.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar had met with the Military coup leaders and the deposed President Mohammed Bazoum after the first effort failed due to the resistance put up by the country’s military.

The ECOWAS envoy said the announcement of a 3-year transition plan by the Military Junta is solely their position, but he believes President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS will consult with other member of the Authority of Heads of states, and talks will also continue towards resolving the standoff.