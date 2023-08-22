Eleven out of the Twenty-one suspected illegal miners arraigned before a special court in Taraba State are foreign nationals from Burkina-Faso.

They were arrested at a mining site in Dogon-Yatsu, in the Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State but their trial was stalled due to language barrier.

The ongoing war against illegal mining and deforestation embarked upon by Governor Kefas Agbu in Taraba state is now yielding the desired result.

The special task force headed by Brigadier General Jeremiah Faransa (Rtd) has set up its game to beat up the illegal miners in their games.

At this special court are the leaders of illegal miners recently arrested at Dogon-Yatsu, in the Bali Local Government Area of the state.

The court could not proceed, as 11 out of the 21 defendants who are foreigners from Burkina Faso, claimed to be ignorant of the language of the court.

The accused foreigners said they could not understand English or any Nigerian language used in the court.

Prosecuting counsel, Nierus Johnson, urged the court to remand the defendants pending when a competent interpreter who could interpret court proceedings in Burkinabean ‘Mursi’ language is found.

The court for the sake of justice and fair hearing adjourned the case till 6th of September.

The councils to the accused and defendants shared their view with Tvcnews.

Some residents of the state want both the federal and state governments to join effort in curbing the activities of illegal miners across the country.

Governor Kefas Agbu spoke on why he issued an executive order to stop all form of mining activities in the state.

The special task force on illegal mining and deforestation headed by General Jeremiah Faransa (Rtd) has worked to reduce the activities of illegal miners and protect the eco system of the state.