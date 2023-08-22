The troops of Operation Safe Haven and Operations Hakorin Damasi IV have in a joint operation arrested 39 criminal suspects in connection with banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Several arms and ammunition, including hard drugs, were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were arrested at different locations within the Joint Operation Area of Operation Safe Haven and the 3rd Division Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility.

Two of the suspects have been on the wanted list for their involvement in several armed robberies and kidnapping activities.

The troops recovered 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 pump-action magnum gun, 1 AK-47 magazine, 14 rounds of 7.62mm special, and an Itel mobile phone from the suspects.

A suspected kidnapper and arms dealer was also captured at Kuba village in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State.

Similarly, the troops have again arrested two militia gang members identified as being among those who attacked the Heipang general area recently. Two AK-47 rifles, seven fabricated rifles, and four pump-action cartridges were recovered during the operations.

A drug syndicate operating in the Bassa Council area was also nabbed during a sting operation.

The spokesperson of the STF, Captain Oya James, assured that the troops under the leadership of Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar remain committed to bringing lasting peace to the Plateau and will continue to be responsive and swift in protecting the lives and property of citizens.