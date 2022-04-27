Police arrest two suspected criminals, recover AK-47 Rifles in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command says its operatives have arrested two suspected criminals in the state.

The spokesperson of the command, Muhammed Jalige, in a statement on Wednesday revealed that two AK – 47 rifles together with at least Thirty-two rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

He added that operatives who acted on credible intelligence arrested one of the suspects, a 25 year old in Giwa local government Area of the state.



The second suspect was arrested at Tudun Wada in Zaria local council, still in Kaduna.

The Kaduna Police command is soliciting for more collaboration from the general public in the area of information sharing as the Command strive to reduce criminality to the bearest minimum in the state.