Police kill two bandits in Kaduna, recover two rifles

Police authorities in Kaduna state say its operatives have killed two bandits terrorising residents and travellers in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of the State.

Kaduna Police spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, revealed the bandit were killed when police operatives repelled a kidnap operation by a group of terrorists at Kimdi village of Birnin Gwari LGA.

This incident comes barely forty-eight hours after bandits allegedly abducted travelers along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway, setting eight vehicles ablaze.

The Police also revealed that several other terrorists escaped with bullet wounds.

Items recovered from them include two AK-47 rifles and some rounds of ammunition.