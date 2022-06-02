Breaking News

Police kill two bandits in Kaduna, recover two rifles

Police kill two bandits in Kaduna, recover two rifles Police kill two bandits in Kaduna, recover two rifles

Police authorities in Kaduna state say its operatives have killed two bandits terrorising residents and travellers in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of the State.

Kaduna Police spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, revealed the bandit were killed when police operatives repelled a kidnap operation by a group of terrorists at Kimdi village of Birnin Gwari LGA.

This incident comes barely forty-eight hours after bandits allegedly abducted travelers along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway, setting eight vehicles ablaze.

The Police also revealed that several other terrorists escaped with bullet wounds.

Items recovered from them include two AK-47 rifles and some rounds of ammunition.

 

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply