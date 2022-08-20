Kaduna Police arrest 20-year old bandit, recover two AK- 47 rifles

The Kaduna State police command say its operatives have arrested a 20-year-old suspected bandit in possession of two AK- 47 rifles in Giwa local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, Mohammed Jalige, also revealed that the operatives, who acted on credible intelligence, dislodged an identified bandits camp at Galadimawa forest, after engaging the bandits in a fierce fire exchange.

The bandits, he said, scampered into the forest with varying degrees of bullet injuries.

According to him, the troops recovered two AK 47/49 rifles and five rounds of live ammunition from the arrested suspect while other bandits escaped with bullet wounds.

Jalige disclosed that the suspect is currently undergoing thorough investigation while operatives are still on aggressive pursuit of his fleeing gang members.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku while commending the gallantry exhibited by the Officers who partook in the operation, has assured of deepening the existing robust synergy and collaborative engagement between the security forces in the State.

He said the police remain resolute and focused on exterminating the enemies of the nation’s collective security.

The CP equally charged law abiding citizens and residents of Kaduna state to always be vigilant and promptly report all suspicious characters to security agencies, while assuring them of the confidentiality of all sources of information.