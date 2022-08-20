Katsina police reaffirms commitment to end insecurity, decorates promoted officers

The Katsina State Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to putting an end to banditry, kidnapping, and other related crimes throughout the state.

This was revealed on Wednesday during a ceremony to decorate eight (8) senior police officers with the Command, according to State Police Commissioner CP Idrisu Dauda.

The best way to achieve maximum results on assigned duties has always been to reward and motivate the best performing personnel in the line of duty.

The Nigerian police tried to stick to this strategy, especially since it has been at the forefront of addressing lingering internal security challenges that have defied solutions in recent years.

The command decorated eight newly promoted officers. It also used the occassion to remind them of the task ahead of them.

It also thanked members of public for their cooperation in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and kidnapping.

Those promoted include; SP Ilyasu Ibrahim, SP Salmanu Dalhatu, SP Nura Salihu, and others.

Families and friends were also present at the event to encourage the officers to give their best in protection of lives and properties of the people.

Recent attacks on uniformed men in the state have made the operatives more prepared against the enemy and this has reflected in form of relentless patrols and special operations.

