NCDMB donates Vocational Center to University of Ibadan

Advertisement

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has inaugurated and handed over a vocational center to the management of University of Ibadan.

This, they say is in line with its capacity-building mandate and the Nigerian Content 10-year strategic roadmap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Handing over the facility to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Kayode Adebowale, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote described the completion and handing over of the facility as an important milestone in Nigerian content development, stressing that the strength of Nigeria’s economy and prosperity lies in the hands of craftsmen, artisans, and gifted workmen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2022, the unemployment rate in Nigeria is estimated to reach 33 percent. This figure was projected to at 32.5 percent in the preceding year.

With this frightening statistics, Nigerian youth are at the receiving end making some to take to several violent crimes, kidnappings, restiveness and other socially unacceptable behaviours.

Advertisement

Engr. Wabote noted that the University of Ibadan is Nigeria’s Premier University and renowned for academic success, adding that the institution is situated in Oyo Central Senatorial zone, which is represented by Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content and had supported the activities of the Board immensely.

The vocational center which is adequately equipped is expected to bridge the gap between learning in the classroom and gaining practical knowledge.

Advertisement

While describing the event as a great opportunity to assess the Nigerian Content journey and the status of the 10-year strategic road map, Engr. Wabote said the vocational school is expected to produce top-rated craftsmen, artisans and gifted workmen, who would help Nigeria change the narrative of dependence on imported goods and equipment to full reliance on Nigerian-made products.

He advised the university community and stakeholders to ensure adequate maintenance of installed facilities, support in the sustainability, and appointment of high-quality personnel so that the huge investment will be justified, and the benefit will be maximized in the best interest of generations of youths from the area and beyond.

Advertisement

The Board had previously upgraded the Government Vocational College, Amoli, Awgu, in Enugu state and completed and handed over the Government Technical College, Abak in Akwa Ibom State, which is considered as a state-of-the-art factory in the production of wood works, furniture, and armoured doors.

In his remarks, Senator Folarin expressed delight that he facilitated the establishment of the multi-billion-naira hi-tech skills acquisition center.

Advertisement

He indicated that the facility was designed and constructed as a one-stop platform to train multitudes of Oyo State citizens in different skills across oil and gas and other sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The lawmaker maintained that one of the expectations of leadership is to focus on projects and programs that impact the day-to-day lives of the people.