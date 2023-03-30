The need to prioritise research development in the oil and gas sector has been re-emphasised by industry players present at the 2023 Nigeria oil and gas industry suppliers tax awareness Workshop held by the Nigerian content development and monitoring board in partnership with the federal Inland Revenue Service in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state

The events held in partnership with the federal Inland Revenue Service at the conference Hall of the local content store in Yenagoa provides a platform to engage oil and gas industry stakeholders on tax incentives available to Nigerian companies that invest in research and development.

Addressing participants, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote said “access to the Nigerian content intervention fund by local supply chain has been one of the major contributors to the growth of local content level from less than five percent in 2010 to 54 percent in 2022.

“We are pushing for similar performance in research and development by sharpening our focus on the various elements that will enable the growth and appreciable impact of research and development in our economy”.

He noted that the awareness Workshop is intended to highlight the inherent benefits of investing in research and development and showcase mutual benefits to both the private sector and government separately and collectively.

The constraints of investing as well as royalty potentials embedded in the RnB Investments were also explored by

some panelists at the occasion.

With Nigeria’s RnD investments currently below 0.2percent, the need to amplify its tax incentives for research in the oil and

gas industry is imperative for increased local involvement in the sector .