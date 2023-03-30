The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting today, Thursday, March 30, 2023 extensively discussed recent developments in the Party.

The NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive Party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.

Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

The NWC in the same vein reverses the suspension of the following underlisted members of our great Party:

1. H.E Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State)

2. Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State)

3. Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State)

4. Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State)

5. Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State)

This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our Party at this critical time.

The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

DSS CONFIRMS PLOT FOR INTERIM GOVERNMENT BY MISGUIDED POLITICAL ACTORS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria.

The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.

The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency. Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.

The DSS supports the President and Commander-in-Chief in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover and will assiduously work in this direction.

It also supports the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the States. It will collaborate with them and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inaugurations come 29th May, 2023.

Consequently, the Service strongly warns those organising to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations.

Stakeholders, notably judicial authorities, media and the Civil Society, are enjoined to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation.

While its monitoring continues, the DSS will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against these misguided elements to frustrate their obnoxious intentions.

Presidential Transition Council: Council Assures of peaceful transition.

The Presidential Transition Council says preparations towards the peaceful transition of power to the President Elect are on course.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on the Activities of the Council, The Chairman of Council and Secreto yhe Government of the Federation, asured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari will not spend a day beyond the 29th of May in power.

He explained that the council was broke into three committees to ensure a smooth transition process and make the work more efficient.

The committees are the Inauguration Committee,Transition Documents Committee and the Facilities, Security and Intelligence Committee.

The Presidential Transition Council which was inaugurated on 14th February 2023 and is made up of 24 members which includes two persons from the President-Elect’s team.