Delta State Governor-Elect Sheriff Oborevwori says he will consolidate on the developmental strides of the current administration as he assured residents of the state of an inclusive governance that is anchored on his manifesto.

He stated this shortly after collecting his certificate of return at the INEC head office, Asaba alongside his deputy and 29 House of Assembly members-elect.

He defeated 16 other candidates in the March 18 Governorship election. Governor-elect Sheriff Oborevwori alongside his deputy is at the INEC Office to collect his certificate of return

At this brief ceremony, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Delta State charges governor-elect, his deputy and 29 House of Assembly members-elect on the need to give good governance to the people

The former speaker collected certificate of return, then, closely followed by his deputy

The excited Governor-elect says he will hit the ground running and promised to run a collective government

One after the other the 29 house of Assembly members-elect collected the document that signifies their victory at the poll as these first time state legislators unveil their plan in the 8th Assembly

As the next administration in Delta State begins it reign on May 29th, the PDP executive will be working with a house of assembly dominated by 22 of its legislators and 7 APC members.

BENUE GOVERNOR ELECT, OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS RECEIVE CERTIFICATES OF RETURN

Benue State Governor- elect Hyacinth Alia and the 32 state house of assembly members- elect, have received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The event saw the Director, Communication and Voter Education Festus Okoye issue certificates to the 32 members elect of the Assembly.

Certificates of return were issued to the 32 members elect of the Assembly, Out of this number, the All Progressives Congress, APC has 21 members, the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP got 10 and Labor Party, LP 1 respectively.

Mr Festus Okoye equally issued a Certificate of return to the Deputy Governor-elect Dr. Samuel Ode.

Responding on behalf of the elected officers, the governor-elect Hyacinth Alia expressed confidence that the members-elect would work to bring much benefit to the people of Benue.

Hyacinth Alia adds that he is hopeful that the assembly that will produce avenues for peace, economic growth by making all points meaningful for the State.

Earlier, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Sam Egwu urged the Governor-elect to focus on good governance by delivering dividends of democracy to Benue people.

The occasion was attended by families, friends and political associates of both the governor-elect and the house of assembly -elect.

INEC PRESENTS CERTIFICATE OF RETURN TO KANO GOVERNOR-ELECT, ABBA KABIR

The Independent National Electoral Commission has issued Certificates of Return to the Governor-elect, deputy governor-elect and winners of the State Assembly election in Kano state.

Kano INEC National Commissioner and Resident Electoral Commissioner, presented the certificates at the state headquarters.

The 2023 Governorship and State Assembly Election is over.

Winners have emerged.

At the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Headquarters in Kano state, Northwest Nigeria, Governor-elect, Abba Kabir, his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam and members-elect of the state assembly converge to receive their certificates of return.

INEC National Commissioner, Abdullahi Zuru presented the certificates of return to the Governor-elect and his deputy.

26 State Assembly Members-elect also received their certificates of return from the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abdu Zango.

The Kano Governor-elect, Abba Kabir expressed delight at the development

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Abba Kabir of the New Nigerian Peoples Party NNPP winner of the March 18 Governorship Polls with 1, 019, 602 (One Million and Nineteen Thousand, Six Hundred and Two) votes.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Nasiru Gawuna came second with (890, 705) Eight Hundred and Ninety, Seven Hundred and Five votes.