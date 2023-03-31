The Independent National Electoral Commission in Kebbi state has issued Certificates of Return to fourteen House of Assembly member elects out of the twenty four seats contested in the general election.

The governorship and eight House of Assembly seats were declared inconclusive while fourteen House of Assembly members elect emerged out of the 24 seats contested in the elections.

Resident electoral commissioner Ahmed Mahmoud who presented the certificate announced that the commission is sorting

out the election of two other assembly seats.

The governorship, one Senator seat, two House of Representatives and eight House of Assembly supplementary elections will be conducted on the 15th of April.