The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has confirmed a plot “by some key players” to install an interim government and stop Bola Ahmed Tinubu from being inaugurated as president.

The plot includes embarking on violent protests nationwide to engineer the declaration of a state of emergency as well as securing frivolous court injunctions to stall the inauguration, the DSS said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Peter Afunanya, the public relations officer of the secret police, said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria.

“The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

There have been agitations for Tinubu, the president-elect, not to be inaugurated on May 29, 2023 based on complaints by his opponents on the presidential election.

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), specifically called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Olukayode Ariwoola, the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), not to inaugurate Tinubu, tagging it an “illegality”.

Some demonstrators also went to the defence headquarters building in Abuja on Tuesday to protest the outcome of the presidential election in what might be understood as an invitation for military intervention.

Afunanya alleged that some protests are being sponsored.

Politician, board member, federal housing authority, Chief Modestus Umenzekwe on Thursday episode of ThisMorning appreciated INEC for the credible conduct of 2023 general elections noting that it is the freest Nigeria has had.

He said calling for an interim government is not acceptable especially as the conduct was free and fair.

Mr Umenzekwe noted that Nigeria has been standing against military government in other countries.

“Why should someone come out at this age to say that the country needs an interim government and the military should take over. Do they want a repeat of what happened in 1993 election?.

“Lives were lost, properties were destroyed as a result of the election.

“No right thinking person will come at this stage and call for an interim government, it is not acceptable. Come May 29, President Buhari will hand over.

“Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have not called for an interim national government; why should someone who did not vote say there should be an interim government; Nigerians will not accept it.”

Chief Umenzekwe stated that in an election, there is always a winner and a looser.

He said people are bound to agitate, the winners are happy while the loosers will always most times contest the result and go to court which is normal.

Chief Umenzekwe added that President Buhari has further deepened democracy by giving INEC unfasted hand to conduct the elections.