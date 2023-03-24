The Peoples Democratic Party has suspended former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, former Senate President/Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim and other party officials like Prof. Dennis Ityavyar and Dr. Aslam Aliyu for alleged anti-party activities.

The party also referred Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom to its Disciplinary Committee for alleged anti-party activities.

The party in a statement signed and released by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the suspension of the aforementioned party officials takes effect from Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after very extensive review of the affairs of our Party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) referred the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

The NWC also approved the suspension of the following from the Party with effect from today, Thursday, March 23, 2023.

1.Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State)

2.Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State)

3.Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State)

4.Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State)

The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time.