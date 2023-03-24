As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, the Trade Union Congress Abuja branch has called for the removal of all forms of barriers of gender bias in the society .

It believes this hinders the success of women.

This was disclosed at a one day event in Abuja with the theme “Digital Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.

International Women’s Day is usually marked every year as a time to acknowledge the struggle by women for better living and working conditions.

This year Trade Union Congress in Nigeria postponed the event till later in March due to Governorship and state assembly elections.

Women have always faced challenges of gender equality, violence and abuse over the years. This hinders them from fully harnessinf their potentials .

The Trade Union Congress is using this event to motivate women to acquire skills on digital innovations and technology, if they want to excel in any sector across the country.

Union leaders all agree that women should always be ready to take opportunities when they come and should break free of shackles binding them to roles at home, to take up leadership positions and careers.