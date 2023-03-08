President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates Nigerian women in celebration of International Women’s Day, IWD, March 8, 2023.

This year’s celebration is themed “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

Advertisement

President Buhari recognised the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.

The President recognises Nigerian women who work tirelessly and achieve results in a variety of fields, from those sacrificing daily in markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders, to those breaking barriers in education, sports, the medical field, arts, entertainment, and even politics, where they are still largely under-represented.

In a message to commemorate the day, the President said he is proud to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government and the international community.

Advertisement

He thanks the amazons who have served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on the political, economic and social fronts.

He noted that, against all obstacles, the women in leadership positions have delivered in a society still largely dominated by men.

President Buhari welcomes the contributions of role models and women who have demonstrated that through hardwork, dedication and honesty, greatness can be achieved.

Advertisement

He pledged the commitment of government to promoting gender equality, respect for the rights of women and working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights.

President Buhari believes that his administration has leveraged on the creation of a ministry dedicated to digital economy to promote the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl-child.

As Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the Start-up Act, which creates endless opportunities to Nigerians in the technology space, the President trusts that women and girls in the country will have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the country.