Governor of Anambra state Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has identified the role of women in nation building as critical.

The governor made the comments while celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day today, March 8, 2023.

The Governor and his wife, jointly celebrate Anambra women in particular for playing an outstanding role in the service and development and progress of the State.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime appreciated the the hard work and dedication of women all over the world particularly Anambra women who are unrelenting in their pursuit of an excellent society.

Governor Soludo in the statement also took pride in working and associating with some of Anambra’s brightest women as members of his cabinet and other areas and thanked them for rendering selfless service to the State and society.

He pledged the continued commitment of his administration to promoting gender equality, adherence to women’s rights and women’s participation in governance.

He called on Anambra women to come out en masse to vote for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA on Saturday, March 11th election, for continued development.

The theme of the 2023 International Women’s Day is, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

It highlights the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and development needs of women and girls.

According to the Governor, this year’s theme ties into his drive to raise a digital tribe of people who are competitive at home and exportable abroad.

He explained that it is the reason he is vigorously pursuing his agenda of everything technology and technology everywhere in the state.

International Women’s Day is marked annually on March 8 to recognize and honour the contributions of women to different fields across the world.

The day also aims to highlight the achievements of women and raise awareness about women’s equality.