Akeredolu bags Honourary Fellowship of Builders Institute

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has received Honorary Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Building.

Governor Akeredolu was conferred with the Honorary Fellowship Award at the opening ceremony of the 52nd Buildersʼ Annual Conference/AGM of the Nigerian Institute of Building held at the International Centre For Culture and Events in Akure, the State Capital.

Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya; Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono; Director-General and Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ntungi Ari and others are among those honored at the event.

In his remarks, Governor Akeredolu noted that his administration has employed young, efficient and qualified Architects, Engineers and Builders into the State Public Service.

The Governor noted that the recruitment of the top-notch professionals became Imperative so as to face-lift public buildings in the State.

Governor Akeredolu stressed that the step taken had equally forestall deficiency in productivity, adding that ICT was a major criterion for their employment.