President Tinubu has acknowledged the role of women in nation building, emphasizing that without a scintilla of doubt, Nigerian women are elemental to the development, growth, and greatness of the nation.

The President stated this on Thursday as he celebrated Nigerian women on this year’s international women’s day.

The President affirmed that in every discipline and field of human endeavour, the standout achievements of Nigerian women have become a testament to the resilience, strength, courage, and ingenuity of all women across the world, as well as a mark of their exceptional quality as emissaries of hope and possibilities.

President Tinubu noted that the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’, fits well within his administration’s policy initiatives on educating and empowering women, not only through inclusion in governance, but also by ensuring that they remain relevant and unimpeachable voices in the development process across all sectors of the economy.

The President added that his administration is focused on providing investments in educating the girl child, while fostering inclusive programmes and initiatives that bolster their active roles in the areas of knowledge, science, technology, research and innovation into the future.

President Tinubu used this auspicious occasion, to assure them that his administration will always prioritize their welfare, protect their rights, and advance their causes.