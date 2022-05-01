May Day: Gov Bello felicitates with workers, says worforce pivotal for a great society

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has stated that a dynamic and dedicated civil service is essential for a state, and perhaps the nation, to achieve greatness.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement congratulated all workers and organised labour in the state on Workers Day, as they joined their counterparts around the country.

He acknowledged that civil servants have remained at the core of every government since they are tasked with carrying out government objectives and programs.

Governor Sani Bello stated that his administration is committed to continuing to develop measures to improve the efficiency of the civil service and ensure effective service delivery.

He also reassured them of his dedication to their well-being and to provide a favorable working environment for improved performance, emphasizing the importance of a thriving workforce in attaining effective governance.

The Governor, who praised labour officials and all state workers for their resilience and understanding, particularly in light of the state’s current harsh economic situation and security challenges, reminded the workers of the need to maintain professionalism and adhere to the civil service’s ethics, urging them to remain focused, dedicated, and committed in the discharge of their duties.