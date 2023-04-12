Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has described the death of former Anambra State governor, Chinwoke Mbadinuju as a great loss to the nation while expressing condolences to the Government and People of Anambra State, family and friends of the deceased.

Bello said he was humbled and grieved by the news of Mbadinuju’s death in a condolence statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, and made accessible to newsmen in Lokoja on Wednesday.

“I am humbled and saddened by the news of the death of former Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chinwoke Mbadinuju. His death is a great loss to us all, and his contributions to Anambra State in particular where he served as governor between 1999 and 2003 and Nigeria in general will always remain prominent”.

Governor Bello expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the people of Anambra State, as well as the deceased’s family, friends, and acquaintances, and prays that the Almighty God grants them the strength and comfort they need to get through this terrible time.

Governor Bello described the former governor, who was also the former editor of Times International and an associate professor of politics and African studies at the State University of New York, as a visionary leader who carefully designed programs and policies that prioritized the security of his people while providing a level playing field for all.

Bello assured that the late Anambra State governor will always be remembered for his sacrifices, contributions and the remarkable impact that he had on the people of the state while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

“As we mourn the passing of our senior colleague and elder brother, we must also celebrate his life, pay tribute to his good works, and pledge to emulate his ideals.

Chinwoke Mbadinuju died at the age of 77 on Tuesday at a hospital in Abuja, according to family source.