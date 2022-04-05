Naomi Campbell Describes Grammy as Tone Deaf After Wizkid’s Loss

Naomi Campbell has accused the Recording Academy of not paying attention to what is happening in the universe following Wizkids Grammy loss.

Recall that on April 3, 2022, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid lost the Best Global Music Performance award at the 64th Grammys to Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani vocalist based in Brooklyn.

Naomi Campbell criticized the Recording Academy on her Instagram page, accusing the committee of failing to pay attention to what was going on in the universe.