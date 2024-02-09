A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victoria Amu has described the death of a former House of Represenatives and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, as a huge loss to the APC family but also to the entire nation.

Mr Amu said Dr Ojougboh was an exceptional leader whose dedication, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of the APC left an indelible mark on the political landscape, adding that his passion for service, exemplary leadership, and tireless efforts in advancing the goals of the party will be greatly missed.

“Words cannot adequately express the depth of our sorrow upon hearing the news of Dr Cairo Ojougboh’s passing. He was a true patriot, a visionary leader, and a mentor to many within the APC,” said Victoria Amu.

“As an APC chieftain, Dr Cairo Ojougboh displayed exemplary leadership qualities and worked tirelessly towards the advancement of the party’s objectives. His legacy of integrity, resilience, and dedication to the service of the people will continue to inspire generations to come.

In this moment of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Dr Cairo Ojougboh.” She prad for strength and solace during this difficult time, and hoped that his legacy of selfless service will serve as a guiding light for future generations of leaders within the APC.

“Dr Cairo Ojougboh’s legacy will forever remain etched in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace,” concluded Victoria Amu.