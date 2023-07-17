The All Progressives Congress in Delta state has restated that Cairo Ojougboh remains expelled from the ruling party and despite his desperation to get appointment from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through various false narratives in the media will not succeed.

The State Executive of the party led by its chairman made this clarification during a press conference at the Party’s State secretariat in Asaba.

Cairo Ojougboh in one of his media appearances states clearly what the APC in Delta says are at variance with the reality of his activities during and after the general election.

At this Press Conference the APC State chairman wants the press not to assist him in spreading falsehood about APC as he is no longer a member.

According to him, Cairo has been expelled for his anti-party activities

As President Bola Tinubu is in the process of constituting his cabinet and making other appointments that will execute the policies of his renewed hope mantra, members of the APC in Delta state believe it’s the reason behind Cairo Ojougboh’s desperate moves to appear relevant to get a nod.

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress urges the media that its doors are always open to clarify issues concerning the party to avoid any misconceptions.