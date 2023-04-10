All Progressives Congress working committee in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba state has disassociated self from the purported expulsion of senator-elect under the party’s platform, Hon David Jimkuta for alleged anti party activities.

Addressing press conference in Jalingo, the APC LG chairman in Takum, Mr Mijinyawa Salihu said those who signed the purported expulsion are not APC members in TakumLG.

According to him, the signatories are mere mercenaries of the opposition party who lost in the recent primaries and the governorship polls.

He explains that those that planned the expulsion are ignorance of APC constitution that gives ward executive the right to suspend or expell members.

SENATOR WARNS YOUTH AGAINST ENDSARS LIKE PROTEST

The Senator representing Lagos west, has appealed to the youth not to participate in any action being planned to destabilise the country over the outcome of the Feb.25 presidential election.

The Chairman ,Senate Committee on Finance, made the appeal in Lagos, at the presentation of 480 laptops to students and teachers in his constituency.

The programme was in collaboration with the Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan, Oyo State, took place at Academy Guest House, Agidigbi, Ikeja, Lagos

the beneficiaries of the initiative were selected from across the 10 local government areas in the constituency, and that the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria(TRCN) and Federal Cooperative College ,Ibadan,

the beneficiaries were presented with the devices after undergoing a five-week ICT training programme ,facilitated by the senator.

On the ICT training and presentation of laptops to beneficiaries, Mr Adeola said it was a demonstration of his commitment to ensuring that his constituents were equipped with the right skills to survive in a competitive ,changing world.

For the just concluded election says it was unpatriotic of anyone to undermine the peace of the country over the outcome of the election ,urging the youth not to be willing tools in the hands of anti- democratic elements.

The senator said he had facilitated many ICT training programmes for his constituents over the years to promote gainful employment.