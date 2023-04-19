The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Dr. Arabambi Abayomi has warned that the trade union must not be seen to be involved in illegality, burglary, unlawful entry, and political brigandage.

His comment is a reaction to the NLC Leadership solidarity visit to the embattled National chairman of the Labour party, Julius Abure.

He further dared the NLC Leadership to carry out their threat of invading the court on the next adjourned date at least to show that he has power over and above the constitution.

ONDO STAKEHOLDERS SET AGENDA FOR PRESIDENT-ELECT, BOLA TINUBU

Some Residents of Ondo State including the National Voce Chairman South West of the All Progressives Congress, Isaacs Kekemeke have started setting Agenda for the president – elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of his inauguration

They want the president elect to focus on promotion of unity, job creation, infrastructural development and promotion of vibrant economic policies.

The 2023 Presidential Election was a three horse race between the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the Labour Party.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC emerged victorious, after polling more than 8 million votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of LP.

With the swearing in date for the President-elect approaching, some Nigerians have started setting the agenda for Tinubu.

One of them is the National Voce Chairman of the APC, Isaacs Kekemeke.

Kekemeke wants the president-elect to address the issue of oil subsidy, foreign exchange crisis and focus on boosting the economy.

He also wants him to put in place a cabinet that will be made up of capable hands.

Others also want Tinubu to address the transport sector and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.

As the inauguration date approaches, citizens look forward to a new administration in the country.