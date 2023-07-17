Traders and residents are counting the cost of adverse climatic change in Minna the capital of Niger state.

Millions are lost yearly to flood and this year, the cycle has began a few months into the rainy season.

Small businesses are gradually packing up due to the effects of flood Minna.

This is bad for the economy of a state that has the potential to transition from an economy majorly driven by civil service salaries to a vibrant entrepreneurship economy considering its vast landmass

It is just July and some small businesses are beginning to count loses in hundreds of thousands.

And the rains is expected to continue pouring heavily till September.

When the cloud begins to form, the locals say they feel concerned because their lives and livelihoods are in danger of being swamped.

Fati Abubakar, a peasant gold miner, struggles to live alone in this modest flat.

The flood has weakened and destroyed her house’s walls, and she now struggles to find a place to cook.

The neighborhood seats in the heart of Minna the Niger state capital.

Unlike many areas where flood occurs, the challenge here isn’t the absence of drainage but the design of the drainage system .

The dream of turning Minna into an ultramodern city is far from bring realised and I’d worsened by the Indiscriminate dumping of refuse along the major roads that run through the city.

Despite this warning sign, right in front of the central Bank staff quarters, people still dump refuse, and it doesn’t seem like it will stop soon.

The management of the Niger state Environmental protection Agency did not respond to why this practice hasn’t been checked yet.

But it doesn’t stop there, people living close to these drainage empty their waste into the drainage.