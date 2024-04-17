Heavy rainstorms in the United Arab Emirates have caused major highways to flood in certain parts, abandoning cars on Dubai’s roads.

As the sultanate braced for the storm, the death toll from a separate, severe flooding incident in neighboring Oman increased to 18, and there were still unaccounted for deaths.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest international airport and home to long-haul airline Emirates, has massive ponds on its highways as a result of Tuesday night’s rainfall, which also generated swirling winds that halted flights.

By the evening, the city-state had received more than 120 millimeters (4.75 inches) of rain, more than the average annual rainfall in the arid region. More rain is expected over the next several hours.

The airport said it was temporarily diverting arriving flights on Tuesday evening until weather conditions improve, adding that departures will continue to operate.

Schools across the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, largely shut ahead of the storm and government employees were largely working remotely if able.

Authorities sent tanker trucks out into the streets and highways to pump away the water, while residents in some homes had to bail out water that had poured in due to heavy rains.

Rain is unusual in the UAE, an arid, Arabian Peninsula nation, but occurs periodically during the cooler winter months.

Many roads and other areas lack drainage given the lack of regular rainfall, causing flooding.