The peace and security of Endo Village in Nasarawa State is threatened by a tussle over mining rights between two companies.

Now, the community wants the Chinese companies to cease operations.

Endo Village Youths have had enough of a battle between two businesses over mining rights.

They intend to oppose additional operations by Chinese-owned enterprises until the schism between them is resolved.

Advertisement

But they are outnumbered by the security operatives at the mine.

The struggle is one the youths have vowed not to give up on.

The agrarian community has lithium in commercial quantity.

The soft, silvery-white alkaline metal has several industrial applications.

It can be used in the production of lithium batteries.

Advertisement

The Chinese companies got a lease from the landowners and licenses from the authorities to operate the mine.

Companies owned by Chinese nationals are extensively involved in mining across Nigeria.

On this day, an effort by the community to resolve the issue failed.

Now, there are concerns things could get even worse.

Although the youths have resolved to get the companies to resolve their difference or stop mining operations, there are fears there could be a breakdown of law and order.