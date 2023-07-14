15 persons both in Abuja and Lagos with different health challenges are to benefit from a hundred million naira to treat different medical challenges.

The Non Governmental Organisation providing the support, is challenging government to be more supportive of humanitarian organizations, trying to assist by bringing medical care to its citizens.

The present economic conditions in the country have left more Nigerians struggling below or just above the poverty index.

Furthermore, the lack of a working health insurance system that covers less than 5% of Nigeria’s 200 million population means that most citizens care for their own and their loved ones’ health on their own dime, which is difficult for most.

Advertisement

The government cannot on its own provide adequate health facilities for its citizens and where present it is expensive to access for millions of Nigerians with different health challenges, with no hope of cure, due to financial constraints

Social and financial protection for the poor and vulnerable population is a major development challenge across the globe and this is where Humanitarian organisations step in to provide assistance to both government and its citizens

According to National library for Medicine, there are higher under- five mortality risks for children whose mothers had cultural barriers and children whose mothers had resource-related barriers to health care.

Aisha, a cancer survivor despite losing her legs in the process.

She had to live with the disease for years due to lack of financial support

Advertisement

Like Aisha, Peculiar and these conjoined twins are alive today as a result of humanitarian assistance.

Ignore Sanomi, the grand patron of this humanitarian organization, is spending a hundred million naira towards the treatment of 15 people.

The organization encourages government at all levels to fund organizations that help the poor make their lives more meaningful.

Beneficiaries of this humanitarian assistance are likely to receive medical care, surgeries, and medications.